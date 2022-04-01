Taxi driver killed in Middlesbrough collision died on second day back to work

The taxi company that employed a driver who died following a collision in Middlesbrough have paid tribute.

Twenty-seven-year-old Malik Ameer Abbas died when a Mercedes C220 collided with his Volkswagen Passat on Dixon's Bank at around 11:40 pm.

The 32-year-old driver of the Mercedes was taken to James Cook University Hospital with serious injuries.

Boro Cars, whom Abbas worked for since late 2019, have said he was a "polite and a quiet young man" who had only returned to work after a short break the day before the accident.

“Malik was a young man from Pakistan who had studied at Teesside University before becoming a taxi driver," they wrote in a statement.

"Having joined the company in December 2019, Malik had only returned to work on Monday following a short break.

"He was always polite and a quiet young man who worked hard to support his family. He was a valued member of our team who enjoyed his work serving the local community.

"We are all deeply shocked and very upset by the tragic circumstances of his death," they continued.

"We are in contact with his family in Pakistan and shall provide them with whatever support we can at this very difficult time. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this time.”

Prior to the collision officers had identified a Mercedes travelling at high speed on Marton Road which they attempted to stop.

Cleveland Police have since been referred to the police watchdog.

The road was closed for several hours whilst emergency services worked at the scene.

Detectives are investigating the incident and are appealing for anyone with information, or dashcam footage, to come forward.

The incident has now been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), due to police involvement.