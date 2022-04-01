Commuters are facing major delays on the region's roads this morning.

Overnight snow and frost have made driving conditions difficult, with several accidents reported across the Tyne Tees region.

Most affected, is the A19 southbound carriageway:

A19 southbound Wolviston, County Durham: One lane closed and slow traffic due to an overturned van between A689 Coal Lane (Wolviston, Wolviston) and A1027 (Norton Interchange, Stockton-On-Tees).

A19 southbound Sunderland: Reports of heavy traffic due to an accident on A19 Southbound at A1231 Sunderland Highway.

A19 southbound Seaton, County Durham: earlier accident between B1404 Seaton Lane (Seaton Interchange, Seaton) and A182 (Murton Interchange, Murton). Now cleared.

A19 southbound Thornaby, North Yorkshire: Traffic heavier than normal between A174 (Thornaby) and A67 (Crathorne Junction, Crathorne). A car has collided with the central reservation.

Meanwhile in Northumberland, a broken down vehicle is causing delays on the A68:

A68 Elishaw, Northumberland: partially blocked due to broken down lorry and snow at A696.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for ice across the whole of the region, which remains in place until 10am.