Covid vaccines available to all children aged five and over

A new stage of the North East Covid-19 vaccination programme is underway, with jabs being offered to all children between five and eleven. Appointments can be reserved online using the National Booking Service or by calling 119. Slots are available from Monday 4th April.

In February, the vaccine rollout was expanded to children between five and eleven with certain medical conditions as well as those who live with someone with a weakened immune system. Now, healthy children in the same age group are eligible.

The expansion of the programme comes at a time of rising infection rates across England. The Office for National Statistics estimate that in the week ending 26th March, more than four million people were testing positive for Covid-19; that's around 1 in 13 of the population.

Five to eleven year olds will receive two paediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine, meaning that it is a smaller quantity to that given to those aged twelve and above. Two jabs will be administered at least twelve weeks apart.

The head of the vaccination programme in the North East, Professor Neil Watson, said 'The offer of vaccinating 5-11 year olds is not only to provide them with some protection, but also to support families to make an informed choice, and to make things convenient for those who do decide to get their child vaccinated.'

Those leading the programme say the number of clinics will increase in the run-up to Easter to help families get their children jabbed during the holiday.