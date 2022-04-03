Will Smith, energy bills & taxi safety

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars was the story everyone was talking about at the start of the week - even at Westminster.Bishop Auckland Conservative MP Dehenna Davison wrote to Mr Smith, describing how her father was killed by a single blow to the head when she was a teenager, and asking the actor to speak to her cross-party group looking at one punch assaults.I think it's unlikely we'll see the Hollywood star visiting parliament anytime soon, but the MP acknowledged any publicity for her campaign was helpful.

Last week, I wrote about the challenges facing Rishi Sunak, amid the cost of living crisis. On Monday afternoon, the Chancellor (and Conservative MP for Richmond) faced tough questions from the Treasury Committee, and suggested families shouldn't expect much more help with energy bills imminently. He said: "We will continue to monitor the situation and, as we know more, are prepared to act if necessary. Clearly it is very difficult to sit here today and speculate on what happens to energy prices, therefore the biggest impact on living standards, in the autumn. Let's wait until we get there and then can decide on the most appropriate course of action."

During Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, North Tyneside Labour MP Mary Glindon claimed that the Conservative group in her area had claimed from the government's furlough scheme for a staff member who continued to work. Boris Johnson didn't address the allegation directly in his response, but the North Tyneside Conservatives have denied it. A Private Members' Bill from Darlington Conservative MP Peter Gibson received royal assent on Thursday, meaning it has become law. The Taxis and Private Hire Vehicles (Safeguarding and Road Safety) Act aims to better protect passengers, by ensuring that a taxi driver who loses their licence in one council area can't just go and operate elsewhere.MPs are off now for easter recess, but next week the government is expected to publish its delayed energy strategy, promised after Russia's invasion of Ukraine put the spotlight on our energy sources.