Durham Cathedral museum fully reopens this week after it was closed due to the pandemic.

The display - which charts 2,000 years of North East history - will welcome visitors from tomorrow.

Artefacts at Durham Cathedral museum

Since the pandemic, the museum had only been accessible for visitors in small tour groups - but as restrictions have lifted, visitors are once again able to explore the historical collection.

Visitors will also have access to the newest exhibition, Crown and Cathedral: Durham’s Royal Stories, which features items like the royal cope worn by the Bishop of Durham at the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, George VI, George V and Edward VII.

Durham Cathedral museum

Andrew Usher, Chief Officer of Visitor Experience and Enterprise said: "These spaces are incredibly impressive and are filled with fascinating collections that tell the story of Durham Cathedral so we want as many people as possible to have access.

"It's fantastic that we’re able to fully re-open the Museum, and all that it offers, after almost two years of being closed."

Durham Cathedral Museum, formerly 'Open Treasure', cares for several objects regarded as the relics of St Cuthbert - the North of England's greatest saint whose remains rest at Durham Cathedral in the Shrine of St Cuthbert.

The Museum opened in 2016 following a £10.9 million development project, supported by donations, including a grant of £3.9 million from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

Tickets for the museum can now be booked online.