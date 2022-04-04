A seven-year-old girl was left with a broken leg after a car hit her and drove away in Redcar.

The collision happened on Thursday 31 March, when a grey or silver car hit the child on Britannia Place in Dormanstown at around 6pm.

The vehicle did not stop at the scene, and continued along Britannia Place, turning down an alley in the general direction of Westfield Way.

Cleveland Police is appealing for witnesses, CCTV and dashcam footage of the incident which left the young girl needing surgery.

The force says it is believed that the vehicle could have possibly been a Nissan Note.