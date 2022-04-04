'I have no plans yet to retire': The care workers still caring in their 70s

Care home workers across the North East and beyond have gone the extra mile (and in many cases - much more than that) during the pandemic in the most challenging of circumstances.

At ITV we have reported on the shortage of staff in the sector, and the struggles in trying to recruit more to work in it.

However at one care home in Country Durham, there are four members of staff who are working beyond retirement and say they are proud to work in care.

Meet Kathleen

Kathleen works as a laundry assistant Credit: Croft House

Kathleen Ashurst has worked at Croft House in Shotton Colliery, County Durham for 21 years and is now 72 years old.

Kathleen has been deputy manager, cook, senior carer and now a laundry assistant.

Kathleen says, "I love the job and have no plans yet to retire. Spending time with the lovely residents and chatting with them daily when I return their clothes is such a great part of my job."

Meet Margaret

Margaret has been a care worker for 16 years. Credit: Croft House

Senior care assistant Margaret Tindle is 66, had no formal care experience when she joined the care team as a carer 16 years ago. However, she had very personal experience after caring for both her mother and her daughter before they sadly passed away.

"Because of my experience of caring for my own loved ones before they passed, I feel that I have a lot to offer, especially when working on end-of-life care," says Margaret.

Meet Janice

Janice works to support the home with their paperwork Credit: Croft House

Janice Cockfield is 68 and was the care home manager at the home but is now the care coordinator. She says, "I very much enjoy my job but hands-on care is too much for me now, so I support the home with care planning and paperwork two days a week. I love to help out and it’s wonderful to be a part of the team."

Meet Dorothy

Dorothy started care work after being inspired by a friend. Credit: Croft House

Dorothy Scott is 72 and began her career in care at the home following a chat with her friend. Dorothy says, "I love caring for the residents and working with my colleagues."

Karen Clarke, the care home manager called the women 'fantastic' saying, "They are local people caring for their community and we are immensely proud and grateful to them all."