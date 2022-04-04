New pictures of £300m proposed wind factory on Teesside

Images have been released of a proposed £300 million wind factory at South Bank on Teesside.

Plans have been submitted for the SeAH Wind building, which would stand 40-metres high - standing as tall as ten double-decker buses.

Credit: Tees Valley Combined Authority

The facility, part of the Teesside’s Freeport, will sit on a 90-acre site adjacent to Teesworks’ £107million heavy-lift South Bank Quay.

It is expected to create 1,500 jobs in the supply chain and during construction. A further 750 roles will be created once the factory is operational.

The plans of the SeAH factory Credit: Tees Valley Combined Authority

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: "2022 is our year of construction and we are rebuilding a new skyline for Teesside – one that looks to the future and is creating hundreds of well-paid jobs in the cleaner, healthier and safer industries of tomorrow.

“It’s fantastic to see that both SeAH Wind and its construction consultants, K2 Consultancy, are committed to employing local workers and using the region’s talent and suppliers to deliver the facility."

President & CEO of SeAHSteel Holdings, Joosung Lee said: “SeAH Wind and Teesworks have decided to set out a long journey together.

"I am sure that the remaining work will go smoothly with the support of TVCA and our local partners. Bringing UK’s first monopile manufacturing facility is a very meaningful and significant project to the UK offshore wind industry. "

Construction work for the wind factory aims to begin in July.