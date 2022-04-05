10 year sentence for rapist who attacked man at a Teesside nature reserve

A man has today received a 10 year prison sentence for raping a man on Teesside.

37-year-old Michael Tewelde of Leeds Street in Stockton was found guilty of attacking a man at the Maze Park Nature Reserve near the River Tees in April 2021.

He went to trial in December and at Teesside Crown Court today he was handed a 10 year sentence.

Temporary Detective Inspector Iain Pearson said: "This was a distressing case where a male victim was raped while walking in a public place.

"I’d like to pay tribute to the victim for his bravery in reporting what had happened – and to thank all those who supported him throughout, especially Investigating Officer Detective Constable Joanne Williams who continued to liaise with and support him during the investigation and court process; her input has been second to none.

"The sentence given today acts as a clear warning to those considering offending that their actions will not be tolerated.

"I hope anyone else who has suffered any sexual assault has the confidence to come forward in the knowledge that they will be listened to and their report will be investigated thoroughly, professionally and sensitively. You are not alone.

"Cleveland Police has specially trained officers who, along with our partner organisations including Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) and ARCH North East, are here to listen and work together to support victims in any way we can."