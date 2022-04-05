Firefighters heave trapped horse from County Durham beck

Play Brightcove video

Two teams of firefighters joined forces to rescue a horse trapped in a beck in County Durham.

County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service received reports of the incident at Tilery Farm Stables in Wingate on Saturday 2 April.

The horse, named Windy, got stuck in the water when his rear right leg became trapped.

Along with the help of a vet, teams from Peterlee and Bishop Auckland managed to pull Windy out of the water safely using sedatives and an animal harness.

A County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Reports of a trapped horse at Tilery Farm Stables in Wingate came into CDDFRS control at 12:15pm on Saturday the 2nd of April. Two appliances from Peterlee and Bishop Auckland attended the incident along with out Special Rescue Unit also from Bishop Auckland.

"On arrival, our crews were met with Windy the horse (26 years old) who had become stuck in the beck and was trapped by his rear right leg.

"Our crews had confirmation that a veterinary was on route so in the meantime they stabilised the horse with a sling to prevent the horse from submerging further. At this point Windy managed to free his own leg.

"Once the veterinary arrived a plan was discussed to sedate the horse so that fire service personnel could begin extrication from the beck. Firefighters used animal harness’ and straps to pull Windy out form the beck and back on his feet. They then left the scene at 2:20pm."