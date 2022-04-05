A midwife from Sunderland was forced to call for the help of firefighters after her wedding ring got stuck on her finger and started turning blue.

Lynn Metcalf from East Harrington suffers from a joint condition which caused the ring to get jammed.

The 59-year-old tried to soothe the joint and get her 25th wedding anniversary ring off herself but it would not budge.

She called Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service at Farringdon Community Fire Station in the hope they would be able to get the ring removed quickly.

Lynn's finger began turning blue. Credit: Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service

She said: "I initially thought about going to A&E but didn’t think they would have the tools to help me so I gave the fire station a quick ring to see if they could help.

"They told me to come straight down and helped me pry it off with a few bits of kit and a big block of ice.

"The Watch were all so lovely and interested in helping me even though I was completely embarrassed about what had happened.

Lynn can get back to her work as a midwife because of the crew's help. Credit: Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service

"They were so professional and kept me entertained whilst I was there, I didn’t feel like I was bothering them and I want to thank them for their swift response that day.

"I need to use my hands every day in my role and couldn’t imagine what would have happened if they couldn’t get it off."

Red Watch were on duty that day to assist Lynn and get her finger back to normal.

Crew Manager Kevin Sirey said: "I’m glad we were able to help get that ring off Lynn’s finger that day otherwise her job would have been impacted."

