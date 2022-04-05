Kelsey Power from North Yorkshire has become one of the youngest people to win a special horse riding award, despite having a spinal condition that requires her to use a wheelchair.

The nine-year-old rides at the Richmond & Catterick Riding for Disabled, and won the Maggie Tansley Award - named after the former chair of the group - for her bravery, resilience and determination.

Kelsey has Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 3, but started riding when she was just five years old. She uses a wheelchair, but tries to walk whenever she can.

She says, "I just want to walk like normal kids."

Kelsey has been riding since she was just 5 years old Credit: Family photo

Since she started riding, she has amazed the volunteers at the club by working with her first horse, Tiddles, to learn to slowly ride at a walking pace, and overcoming her nervousness to learn to steer and even to trot.

Kelsey is now using a new drug called Spineraza to help with her condition - and her family and volunteers say this - together with her 'incredible 'strength of character and 'considerable determination' has seen her - as they put it - 'go from strength to strength.'

Kelsey has amazed her coaches and family with her strong character and resilience. Credit: Family photo

Her coach, Sheri Wild, says, "Clearly the equine therapy of RDA and Kelsey’s own indomitable ‘can do’ determination and ever-cheerful personality, combined with her Spineraza treatment will see her achieve every goal she sets herself. We are all so very proud of her achievements to date and know she's going to continue to amaze us all."