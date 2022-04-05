A man’s life has been saved in the first two weeks of a pilot which sees frontline officers carrying an emergency antidote to heroin overdoses.

The detained man became unresponsive whilst with Cleveland Police officers, and they suspected an opiate overdose. He was given the drug Naloxone by a trained police officer who was then able to rouse the man before he was taken to hospital.

Cleveland Police is taking part in a six month pilot using the drug on the street, extending on its existing use in the force's custody environment.

Naloxone prevents drugs like heroin slowing and stopping breathing and reverses the breathing difficulties. It has no effects on those who are not suffering an overdose, making it safe to use.

Although Durham Constabulary has previously used the drug on the beat, Cleveland Police is the first force in the North East to trial it on this scale on the frontline.

Around 150 officers, including Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) in Middlesbrough will carry the intra-nasal spray after receiving training and education.

It is focused on the Middlesbrough area before looking at whether to extend to a rollout across the whole of the force area.

Detective Chief Inspector Jon Tapper said: "It’s a real positive step forward that we have officers and staff trained in Naloxone and to have saved a life in the first two weeks of the pilot launch is incredible.

"We are working closely with partner agencies under the banner of Project ADDER to reduce drug related deaths and support those at risk of drug overdoses, whilst dismantling organised crime networks that flood our area with illegal substances.

"It has taken over months of meticulous planning to get to this stage of pilot, and we have ensured the support of staff associations and public health agencies."

The announcement comes as the North East continues to have the highest rate of deaths relating to drug misuse in the UK at 104.6 deaths per million people. In London, which has the lowest rates, people are more than three times less likely to die due to drug misuse.

Danny Ahmed, Clinical Partner of Foundations added: "It's fantastic that the partnership work between Cleveland Police, Middlesbrough Council, Recovery Connections, and Foundations has already resulted in a life being saved. Middlesbrough is a town with many people vulnerable to a preventable early death and the police carrying Naloxone is only going to result in one outcome - saving lives.

"Reducing the harms that people who use drugs face provides a platform for their recovery from substance use problems and you can't recover if you are dead."