A man is due to appear in court charged in connection with an alleged racist incident at a Newcastle United match last year.

Shay Asher, a 24-year-old who lives on Gibside View in Winlaton, is alleged to have made a racist gesture towards Tottenham fans during the 3-2 defeat to them at St James' Park last October.

An investigation has been ongoing since and Mr Asher will appear before Newcastle Magistrates' Court on 27th April charged with racial/religious intentional harassment.

Northumbria Police Superintendent Jamie Pitt said: "As a Force, we do not tolerate hate crime of any kind within our communities.

"Ever since we were made aware of this alleged incident, we have been working with Newcastle United and our partners as part of a full and thorough investigation".