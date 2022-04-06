North East residents are being asked to have their say on the future look of the Quayside.

The group NE1 has launched a public consultation as they look to update the area, spending more than £850 million and creating 5,000 homes.

Sketches of how it could look have already been created by local architects, and people are being asked which is their favourite, as well as putting forward their own suggestions.

Developing the Quayside was one NE1’s key pledges when it successfully campaigned for its renewal in 2019. Credit: NE1

Five possible themes for the area were agreed earlier in the year. Amongst the options are creating a better connection between the Quayside and the city centre, and focusing on making the area more environmentally friendly.

Members of the public can go online from today to look at the sketches of area, which “provide a starting point for future discussion”.

Talking about the public consultation, as well as the project as a whole, NE1 Chief Executive Stephen Patterson said: “It is a hugely exciting time for the Quayside and the city… This is not NE1’s vision for the iconic Quayside, it belongs to everyone”.

How the Quayside could look: Architects have created images to show the changes that could be introduced. Credit: NE1

He added: “Working together we want to create exciting, lively, and sustainable public spaces between all the new buildings and development. With the public’s involvement and collaboration, as a city we can collectively decide what we want for our Quayside now and into the future”.

Recommendations made by the public will be revealed in May, with “a vision for the future of Quayside mapped out for years to come” as soon as the summer.

People have until 15th April to make their suggestions.