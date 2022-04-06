A venue in Newcastle's city centre is getting a huge £350,000 refurbishment to become the city's first "show bar".

The owners of The Purple Peacock say it will provide a "much-needed shake-up to [the] Newcastle nightlife scene".

At the venue, people will be able to watch a live show while they eat and drink. It comes as the hospitality sector continues its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The One Collection Group, who own the venue, said: "Featuring stunning, refreshed designs there are plans for the popular venue to boast an elegant and stylish twenties-style interior, whilst keepig the late-night party atmosphere alive with the introduction of amazing inter-changaeble light shows including stricking neon's.

"Focusing on extravagant and awe-inspiring shows - starting with a captivating performance of The Greatest Showman, you'll be able to enjoy an opulent and refined food menu consisting of delicious small plates whilst you enjoy the all-action entertainment going on around you".

Work on the site started on 4 April, and the bar will re-open next month.