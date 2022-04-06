Police in Middlesbrough have seized an estimated £30,000 worth of class A drugs, thought to be cocaine.

The drugs were discovered at an address in Coulby Newham yesterday along with "a large amount of cash".

A 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply, as well as money laundering, and has since been released under investigation.

Cleveland Police worked with the National Crime Agency and say their investigation is continuing.

They're appealing for anyone with information on drugs in their area to contact them.