The Tour of Britain returns in September and this year the route will take in much of the ITV Tyne Tees region.

Starting up in Aberdeen, it heads to the North East for Stage Three and North Yorkshire for Stage Four before heading down south and coming to a close on the Isle of Wight.

It is believed last year’s race generated £29.96m of net economic benefit for the UK economy, according to research by Frontline.

The first place in the region it will hit is the historic city of Durham.

Stage Three: Durham to Sunderland

Stage Three roadmap. Credit: Tour of Britain

A scenic start to Stage Three on Tuesday 6 September: the riders will roll out in the shadow of Durham’s famous cathedral and castle on Owengate. The announcement comes as County Durham’s bid to be UK City of Culture 2025 made the shortlist last month.

The race will then initially head west to Stanhope and into the North Pennines. Among the challenges is the ascent of Chapel Fell, a four-kilometre climb located near the County Durham and Cumbria border.

Barnard Castle marks the most southerly point of the route, as the peloton will then head up through Bishop Auckland, Hetton-le-Hole and Houghton le Spring.

Then, the route will weave through Sunderland to the finish line outside of Sunderland’s new City Hall, which forms part of a £500m development in the city.

Stage Four: Redcar to Helmsley

Stage Four roadmap. Credit: Tour of Britain

On Wednesday 7 September, racers will set off on an unforgiving uphill route through North Yorkshire - returning to the county for the first time in 13 years.

This stage of the race will take place between Redcar and Duncombe Park in Helmsley.

It will kick off on Redcar’s Esplanade, then travel along its Coast Road, before turning up through Marske High Street and on towards Saltburn.

Once in Saltburn it will head down Hilda Place and onto Marine Parade, along Glenside and Victoria Terrace. A cut through Marske Mill Lane will take the cyclists to Hob Hill Lane and Four Lane Ends, where they will be going down Apple Orchard Bank, up Marske Lane and onto Skelton High Street.

Then through North Skelton and across the A174, Brotton is the next destination, where the riders will travel up through the high street and out towards Carlin How, down Loftus Bank, then through Loftus itself, the village of Easington and along the A174, passing the Redcar and Cleveland boundary at Staithes and heading on towards Whitby.

The route runs through the seaside town of Whitby before heading into the North York Moors National Park. The final 30km will feature the demanding climbs of Carlton Bank and Newgate Bank - both two-kilometres long - before descending into the finish at Duncombe Park.

Charlie (left) and Harry (right) Tanfield riding up Carlton Bank. Credit: Tour of Britain

Brothers Harry and Charlie Tanfield from Great Ayton will be competing in this year’s Tour of Britain.

This year is the first time Charlie has taken part in the Tour of Britain. He said: "As local riders it’ll be good to race through our local villages and see some friends and family on the route cheering us on. It’ll be massive for the area to put on a big race like this so it’s very exciting."

Harry added: "We are very excited for the Tour of Britain to be coming to our local roads in North Yorkshire. We have been training abroad in the likes of Spain but, as summer approaches, why would you go anywhere else? Yorkshire is a great place to train and race as we have some of the best roads in the country, with both hilly and flat stretches."

This year’s full Tour of Britain comprises the following stages:

Stage One Sunday 4 September Aberdeen to Glenshee Ski Centre

Stage Two Monday 5 September Hawick to Duns

Stage Three Tuesday 6 September Durham to Sunderland

Stage Four Wednesday 7 September Redcar to Duncombe Park, Helmsley

Stage Five Thursday 8 September West Bridgford to Mansfield

Stage Six Friday 9 September Tewkesbury to Gloucester

Stage Seven Saturday 10 September West Bay to Ferndown

Stage Eight Sunday 11 September Ryde to The Needles

Mick Bennett, Tour of Britain Race Director, said: "Creating a route that encourages aggressive racing and brave tactics from day one will enhance the reputation of the race, leave the one million plus spectators watching on in person for free with long-lasting memories, showcase the stunning beauty of our host venues, and repeatedly entertain a worldwide audience."