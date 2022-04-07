Crimestoppers offer reward of up to £3,000 to find wanted Sunderland man

A reward of up to £3,000 has been offered for information on a wanted man from Sunderland.

Alan Jordan, 29, is from Wearside and subject to an emergency recall to prison after breaching the terms of his release licence.

This reward has been offered by charity Crimestoppers - which allows people to report information on crime anonymously - and has described Jordan as "a violent offender".

Police have carried out searches in the Sunderland area and it is also thought that Jordan, who is aware he is wanted, has connections to Edinburgh, Manchester and Derbyshire.

Jordan has been missing since 2019. Originally the charity offered a £1,000 reward but has tripled this to the current amount.

Crimestoppers has tripled the reward being offered for information. Credit: Crimestoppers

Fleur Brown, North East regional manager for Crimestoppers, said: “Alan Jordan is wanted for serious offences and, so far, has evaded efforts to find him. Our charity is here to give people an anonymous option if they prefer not to speak to the police. You can tell us what you know and we’ll pass it on for you.

“This urgent appeal is to anyone with information on where Alan Jordan might be to do the right thing and to speak to our charity 100% anonymously. If you think you know where he is, or think you might have seen him, please speak up and tell us anonymously."

To qualify for the reward, information has to be passed on to the charity directly.

Anyone who reports will not have to identify themselves but should mention they are interested in claiming the reward. They will then be given a code, which they can use in follow-up calls to check if their information has been helpful to the investigation, if it has an arrangement will be made for the money to be transferred.

Ms brown added: “Please remember that Crimestoppers, as a charity that’s independent of the police, has always kept its promise of anonymity to the millions of people who have trusted us with their crime information since we began in the late 1980s."

The charity can be reached on 0800 555111 or via its website.