Exercise can cut bowel cancer risk by a fifth, Newcastle University finds

Regular exercise cuts the risk of developing bowel cancer by a fifth, according to new research.

Experts at Newcastle University found that moderate physical activity causes a cancer-fighting protein to be released into the bloodstream, which can prevent the growth of cancer cells.

They found that regular physical activity reduces the risk by up to 20 per cent.

The study on 16 men aged 50-80, all of whom were at risk for bowel cancer, found that 30 minutes of moderate cycling increased the concentration of cancer-fighting cells in the blood.

Dr Sam Orange, lecturer in exercise physiology at Newcastle University, said: ““Our findings are really exciting because they reveal a newly identified mechanism underlying how physical activity reduces bowel cancer risk that is not dependent on weight loss.

He added: “Understanding these mechanisms better could help develop more precise exercise guidelines for cancer prevention.

"It could also help develop drug treatments that mimic some of the health benefits of exercise."