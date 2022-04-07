New ramp at Sunderland pond for stuck ducks

A new ramp has been set up at a pond in Sunderland to help ducks to get in and out of the water.

It comes as residents walking at Elemore Park noticed that a group of ducklings were getting stuck due to the high sides surrounding the pond, and were unable to get onto dry land.

Walkers advised Sunderland City Council of the problem and environmental services officers quickly came to the rescue, installing a temporary ramp.

Credit: Sunderland City Council

Sandra Mitchell, Assistant Director of Community Resilience at Sunderland City Council, said: “As we progress with work to transform and redevelop the site of the former golf club, we are conscious of taking care of the landscape and protecting the significant wildlife that lives in it.

“When we heard reports of the new ducklings getting stuck in the pond, we wanted to move quickly to ensure we could make the environment as safe and suitable for them as possible. I’d like to thank the residents who alerted us to the problem so we could work to find a temporary solution to ensure the future safety of wildlife while the work on the site is ongoing.

“As we move into nesting season for the ducks and swans, I would also like to remind those enjoying the area to keep their dogs on leads around the ponds.”

Credit: Sunderland City Council

The temporary soil ramp installed for the ducklings will be replaced with a more permanent solution.

It is part of the redevelopment of the 60-hectare site into an eco-park - with new cafe, garden, and visitor centre.