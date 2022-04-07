One week left to register to vote in North Yorkshire local elections

Voters in North Yorkshire have been reminded they have one week left to register to vote in this year's local elections.

The vote being held on Thursday 5 May for 90 councillors who will be elected in 89 new divisions in North Yorkshire County Council.

The councillors will serve the final year of North Yorkshire County Council, then the first four years of a new single council for the county, which will replace the county council and the county’s seven district and borough authorities.

If you want to vote in these election you need to be on the electoral register by Thursday, April 14.

A government website has been set up to help people register to vote or you can contact your local council.

People registered to vote in North Yorkshire should have received a polling card or letter by the end of March.

Richard Flinton, county returning officer and chief executive of North Yorkshire County Council, said: “This election is particularly significant. The people elected in May by the voters of North Yorkshire will shape the vision and value of the new North Yorkshire Council from its beginning.

“That is why it is so important that if you will be eligible to vote on 5 May you make sure that you are registered to do so.”