The random acts of kindness making Newcastle smile

If you have been into Newcastle recently you may have seen them.

Brightly coloured envelopes, notes with love hearts on, big bold letter of hope.

These are the works of a person - who wants to remain anonymous - but who is aiming to give a little joy and cheer to those who pick them up.

So how does it work?

The letters and notes are not aimed at anyone in particular, they are left in different places around the city with the simple instruction 'open me'.

Inside might be words of encouragement, wishes of luck and a 'smile on paper'.

People are encouraged to pick up the notes if they find them around Newcastle Credit: @randomkindnessncl

Who is behind it?

We've had email contact with the person behind the letters - they want to stay anonymous so as not to spoil the surprise, but also in case some people don't understand the meaning behind the letters.

They have an Instagram page where they post pictures of some of the notes.

Why?

The 'note maker' says "The only thing I aim to achieve is to make people smile. I think with the way the world is at the minute this is so important."

The letters are shared online too via an Instagram page - @randomkindnessncl Credit: @randomkindnessncl

They add that the idea came about when they helped a homeless man they met in Newcastle last year - clubbing together with work friends to buy food and warm clothing for him.

When the present was handed over, a note offering words of encouragement and hope for the future was given too - and it was this man's reaction that began the 'random acts of kindness'.

The 'note maker' said it's moments like that that make all the note making worthwhile

So if you are in Newcastle in the near future - keep an eye out for them! They may just make your day too.