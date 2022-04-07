Two children hospitalised after motorbike crash in Middlesbrough

A six-year-old and an 11-year-old have both been hospitalised following a motorbike crash in Middlesbrough.

This happened on Premier Road yesterday afternoon and Cleveland Police have appealed with anyone with any information on the collision to come forward.

A spokesman for the force said: "Police received a report of a collision at around 5.25pm on Premier Road in Middlesbrough.

"A motorbike was involved in a collision with a six-year-old child riding a pedal cycle and a further collision with a parked vehicle. The 11-year-old passenger of the motorbike sustained serious injuries and is receiving hospital treatment.

"The six-year-old cyclist is also receiving hospital treatment."

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving offences and is in police custody at this time.

Officers are appealing for witnesses, anyone with CCTV of the crash and people who saw the motorbike in the area around this time to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference 056668.