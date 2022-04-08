Sam Fender is up for another award at the Ivor Novello music awards ceremony tonight.

The North Shields-born singer-songwriter is vying for the "Best Song Musically and Lyrically" gong for his latest single Seventeen Going Under, at the ceremony in London.

He will be looking to add to his collection of awards following his win at the Brits in February.

The song reached number three, with his album of the same name topping the album charts in October of last year.

Amongst the other artists shortlisted for the same award are Rag'n'Bone Man, Adele and Tom Grennan.

The awards, described as "the most important awards for music creators", celebrate a diverse range of achievements, including songwriting for film and TV.

Other awards up for grabs include Best Album and the coveted Songwriter of the Year prize. Ed Sheeran, Elton John and Coldplay are among the artists celebrated at the ceremony.