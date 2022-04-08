Emergency services say derelict Quayside bar fire was 'deliberate'

A fire at a derelict Quayside bar was set alight 'deliberately' according to emergency services.

Fire crews were called to the old Stereo Bar, on City Road, Newcastle, shortly before 6pm on Thursday 7 April.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said the incident was not the first time they have responded to a fire at the disused building, but structural damage to the building "caused difficult conditions" for crews.

Appliances remained on the scene tackling the fire until approximately 1am the following morning.

Crews remained at the scene for several hours Credit: TWFRS

Chief Fire Officer for TWFRS, Chris Lowther, said: "I used to work behind the bar as a bairn. Loved the place. Now as the Chief Fire Officer, I say this place needs knocking down. Firefighter’s lives are being put at risk for no good reason, and the building is a blight on our beautiful Quayside."

On Twitter, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said they believed the fire had been started deliberately. Northumbria Police are now investigating the incident.

If you have information about the incident, you can report it through the Northumbria Police website, quoting log NP-20220407-0793, or call FireStoppers anonymously on 0800169 5558.