Video credit: Newcastle Central Mosque

Long queues to receive food donations have formed at a mosque in Newcastle, as the Islamic holy month of Ramadan gets underway.

The Imam at the Newcastle Central Mosque says demand for food and resources have increased because of pressures created by the cost of living crisis.

During Ramadan, many within the Muslim community spend the hours of sunrise until sunset fasting and then break their fast with a meal. This meal is often eaten with family or the local community.

There is now growing concern that many Muslims might struggle to get through Ramadan this year, because of an inability to afford the food to break the fast.

The charity Islamic Relief says they estimate the Muslim community is falling into poverty 10 times faster than other communities, with food banks and charities seeing a rise in demand - especially from asylum seekers.

Imam Abdul Basith at Newcastle Central Mosque said they are "doing the best they can to meet the demand and help as many people as possible" through their monthly food donation point.