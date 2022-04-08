County Durham hotel spa wins best in Western Europe award

A hotel spa in County Durham has been named one of the best in Europe.

The Sereneity Spa at Seaham Hall hotel won in the 'Hotel Spa of the Year: Western Europe and Scandinavia' category at the World Spa and Wellness Awards in London.

It comes as the hotel gets ready to celebrate its 20th anniversary later this year.

Amongst other facilities, the spa has a pool, plunge pools and an ice fountain, and is connected to the main hotel by a subterranean walkway.

The awards, organised by the magazine Professional Beauty, "recognise the best spas from around the world".

Also competing on the shortlist, amongst others, were London hotels such as the Bulgari Spa, The Spa at Mandarin Oriental and Espa Life at the Corinthia Hotel.

Introducing the awards Professional Beauty's head of editorial, Eve Oxberry, said: "Every finalist has demonstrated an incredibly high standard of treatment delivery, client care and leadership".

She added: "The finalists and winners are also at the top of their game when it comes to professionalism and business innovation".

Managing Director of Seaham Hall, Ross Grieve, said: "We are truly honoured to be recognised for this prestigious award".

"It couldn't have been achieved without the immensely hard work of the entire team", he added.

Talking about winning the award, Amanda Hardy, manager of Serenity Spa, said: "We are absolutely over the moon. It is a fantastic achievement for the hotel to have been given such a notable accolade".

She continued: "I would like to thank everyone at Seaham Hall - we did it!".