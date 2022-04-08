Surfer rescued from waves reaching 14ft in Saltburn

A surfer has been rescued from waves reaching 14ft in Saltburn.

A member of the public had contacted Redcar RNLI after spotting the surfer in danger of being pushed by the swell onto the rocks at Huntcliff Point rescue on Tuesday afternoon (5 April).

A lifeboat crew managed to locate the surfer and pull him and his board out of the surf - and returned him to the Redcar Lifeboat Station.

Nathan Hobday, Helm on Redcar RNLI’s Atlantic 85 lifeboat said: "The swell at the cliff was between 10 and 14ft high.

"I think if we had been five minutes later the surfer would have been a in a position that we wouldn’t have been able to reach."

Mike Picknett, Lifeboat Operations Manager at Redcar RNLI said: "Surfers should always let someone know where they are going and when they will be back and its always a good idea to check the weather and swell forecast.

"Even experienced surfers can get into difficulty."

