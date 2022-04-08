The Customs House in South Shields gets a £35,000 funding boost

The Customs House, South Shields
There is some good news for The Customs House in South Shields which is getting a £35,000 funding boost Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

After a couple couple of years during the COVID pandemic, The Customs House in South Shields has something to celebrate.

It has been named as one of eight groups getting a share of £220,000 worth of funding.

£35,000 will go towards supporting young people in the local community.

The money has come from the Virgin Money Foundation and the '#iwill Fund' which was seen The National Lottery Community Fund and The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport invest together.

The other projects getting funding include:

  • Bright Minds

  • Bright Futures; Big Ideas

  • Northern Roots

  • The Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art

  • Patchwork Youth Project

  • Northbourne Youth Initiative

  • New Writing North

It's hoped the money will help continue work that helps children make a 'positive change' where they live.

The director of The Customs House - which is credited with helping start the career of Little Mix star Jade Thirwall - said they were 'overwhelmed' with the news they were to get some of the cash.