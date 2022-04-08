The Customs House in South Shields gets a £35,000 funding boost
After a couple couple of years during the COVID pandemic, The Customs House in South Shields has something to celebrate.
It has been named as one of eight groups getting a share of £220,000 worth of funding.
£35,000 will go towards supporting young people in the local community.
The money has come from the Virgin Money Foundation and the '#iwill Fund' which was seen The National Lottery Community Fund and The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport invest together.
The other projects getting funding include:
Bright Minds
Bright Futures; Big Ideas
Northern Roots
The Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art
Patchwork Youth Project
Northbourne Youth Initiative
New Writing North
It's hoped the money will help continue work that helps children make a 'positive change' where they live.
The director of The Customs House - which is credited with helping start the career of Little Mix star Jade Thirwall - said they were 'overwhelmed' with the news they were to get some of the cash.