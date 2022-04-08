After a couple couple of years during the COVID pandemic, The Customs House in South Shields has something to celebrate.

It has been named as one of eight groups getting a share of £220,000 worth of funding.

£35,000 will go towards supporting young people in the local community.

The money has come from the Virgin Money Foundation and the '#iwill Fund' which was seen The National Lottery Community Fund and The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport invest together.

The other projects getting funding include:

Bright Minds

Bright Futures; Big Ideas

Northern Roots

The Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art

Patchwork Youth Project

Northbourne Youth Initiative

New Writing North

It's hoped the money will help continue work that helps children make a 'positive change' where they live.

The director of The Customs House - which is credited with helping start the career of Little Mix star Jade Thirwall - said they were 'overwhelmed' with the news they were to get some of the cash.