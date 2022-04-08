Ever wondered what the North East's favourite takeaway is? Well, the results are in.

It's an Italian, scoring a whopping score of 73 points out of a hundred. That's according to a new survey by Just Eat.

The results also revealed people in the North East have the strongest feelings of anywhere about their takeaways, with an Italian here scoring higher than the favourite food in any other region.

The same result was also replicated in Yorkshire and the Humber, with an Italian proving most popular.

The regions followed the national trend, with an Italian takeover being the favourite across the rest of the UK as well. An Indian was the second most popular, with convenient fast food, Japanese and Mexican cuisine making up the rest of the top five.

Just Eat complied the data by looking at more than 10 million restaurant reviews across the UK before working out scores for different types of meal in each region and district. Each cuisine was then given a score out of 100 depending on their popularity.

While an Italian was the most popular in Newcastle, people in Gateshead tend to favour an Indian takeaway.

County Durham, meanwhile, prefers the convenience of fast food, such as a takeaway burger.

In the North East, Sunderland was most heavily in favour of an Italian, scoring 90 points.