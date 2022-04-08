A Sunderland woman says she is 'so happy' after campaigning for a swing that her nephew can use to play on in her local park.

Angela Turnbull has been speaking to Sunderland Council for a year about how she could get a wheelchair friendly swing for her nephew WiIll who has Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

The accessible swing and a roundabout will now be fitted in the park beside Hylton Castle, with works planned to start on 11 April - lasting three weeks.

Will's auntie has been working with the council to get a new swing installed that he and other children can use with their wheelchairs Credit: Family photo/ Muscular Dystrophy UK

What is muscular dystrophy?

It is a genetic conditions that gradually causes the muscles to weaken, leading to an increasing level of disability.

It gets worse over time, and there is currently no cure.

There are different types of muscular dystrophy; Duchenne is one of the most common and severe forms and affects usually boys in their early childhood.

There is no cure for MD, but treatment can help to manage many of the symptoms.

Angela works at the Newcastle Hospitals foundation Trust and said: “It will make me so happy to see Will enjoying something like this in a wheelchair. It is an enormous achievement.

There are plenty of other children with limited mobility who will also be able to make use of this incredible equipment and that makes me smile."

Will’s mum Caroline Calvert said: “As a parent of a child with a muscle-wasting condition, it is very sad when they cannot join in with their peers. We are so happy and grateful that this means William can feel included in his local community, playing with his friends and family.”

Will with his family - including little sister Rosie Credit: Family photo

The charity Muscular Dystrophy UK Angela's achievement was 'fantastic' and will make a huge difference to local families.

Will is hoping to visit the swing on the opening day with his family. Together they have raised tens of thousands of pounds for Muscular Dystrophy UK and to care for Will and his ongoing needs.