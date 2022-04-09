Man arrested after report of rape in Stanhope Park in Darlington

A man has been arrested after an alleged rape in a Darlington park.

A female reported the attack in Stanhope Park at around 11.30pm on Friday 8 April.

A 21-year-old man was arrested nearby soon after the incident was reported to the police, and remains in custody.

Durham Police say they want to speak to three girls who were sitting on a park bench and may have witnessed the incident.

The suspect is described as being around 5ft 7inches tall with dark hair.

He was wearing a dark coloured puffer jacket and cap, dark tracksuit bottoms, and sliders.

Durham Police say their investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone who has any information that could help the investigation should call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 545 of April 8.