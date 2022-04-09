Building the Wall is a new exhibition opened today at Segedunum Roman Fort & Museum in Wallsend.

It explores who built Hadrian’s Wall and how, and is part of the Hadrian’s Wall 1900 Festival that celebrates 1900 years since the building of the landmark.

The new display explores how Emperor Hadrian's command to build the wall in AD122 was carried out on the ground and considers the substantial practical and logistical challenges involved.

It also focuses on the revealing evidence from the 80 metre stretch of wall remains at Segedunum.

Emperor Hadrian wanted to build the wall to defend the Roman Empire from the 'barbarians' to the North.

It became a 73 mile barrier stretching from the River Tyne in the east to the Solway Firth in the west. Segedunum, which means ‘Strong Fort’, was built to guard the eastern end of the Wall. It housed 600 Roman soldiers and stood for almost 300 years.

Now a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the museum displays some of the most significant research about the wall.

This new exhibition looks to answer questions such as: where did the Romans get the stone? What tools did they use? How did they transport everything? How did they deal with the rivers and streams that needed to be crossed?

It includes research from the excavation of the section of wall just outside the fort at Wallsend, including how water was supplied to the fort and bath-house, and the original appearance of the fort’s west gate.

Geoff Woodward, Museum Manager for Tyne & Wear Archives Museums’ venues in North and South Tyneside, said: "Segedunum has arguably the most interesting and revealing stretch of Wall remains from anywhere along its length. In the monument’s 1900th year it really is a great place to explore and understand this amazing survivor from ancient history."

Steve Bishop, Head of Cultural Development at North Tyneside Council, said: "This will be a fascinating exhibition that shines a light on the origins of the Wall, and explores the reasons why the wall was deemed necessary by the Romans and how they constructed it. Residents and visitors will find much to enjoy here, as part of the Hadrian’s Wall 1900 Festival."

Building the Wall will run until 1 October 2022.