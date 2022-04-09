Top Ville Ben represents North Yorkshire at 2022 Grand National

North Yorkshire will be represented in today's Grand National at Aintree Racecourse by Top Ville Ben and his jockey, Tommy Dowson.

Trained at Philip Kirby Racing, based in Richmond, the 10-year-old should have run the race two years ago but it was cancelled due to Covid.

The horse then suffered a hairline fracture which left him sidelined for a year.

Ben - as the team call him - will finally get his chance to run in the world's most famous steeplechase this afternoon.

Ahead of the 16 fences at Aintree, the team have been practicing jumps at a training ground in Malton.

Around 150,000 racegoers will descend on Aintree over the course of the event which started on Thursday. It is the first time since 2019 that the Grand National Festival has had a live crowd.

The three-day race meeting was cancelled in 2020 for the first time since the Second World War as the country went into lockdown.

It is estimated there will be around 70,000 spectators there for the Grand National itself.

Top Ville Ben will carry 10st 10lb and will be number 22. Jockey, Tommy Dowson, will wear a striped yellow and red jersey and matching hat.

The race takes place at 5:15pm and is shown on ITV.