A man has been charged following a report of a rape in Darlington.

A teenager reported that she had been raped by a man in Stanhope Park at around 11.30pm on Friday 8 April.

Minutes after the initial call was received, police arrested a man nearby in connection with the incident.

The 21-year-old has since been charged with two counts of rape and one of assault by penetration. He has been remanded in custody to appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning.

Durham Constabulary says, "A team of detectives have been working tirelessly on the investigation throughout the weekend, and their enquiries remain ongoing.

"They are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone who may have any information that could assist their investigation.

"Please call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 545 of April 8 with any information."