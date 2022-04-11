Bus companies in the North East are offering parents the opportunity to take their kids out for free this Easter.

Up to three children aged 11 and under can enjoy free travel with companies such as Arriva North East, Go North East and Stagecoach North East until 7 May.

The Tyne and Wear Metro and Shields Ferry already have in place a permanent deal for customers to take kids out for free when they travel.

Transport bosses across local public transport in Tyne and Wear, Northumberland and Durham have welcomed the offers as the first benefits of an ambitious new bus partnership with local councils to grow sustainable transport and fight the climate emergency.

Managing Director at Stagecoach North East, Steve Walker, said: "After such a challenging couple of years, we're delighted to introduce this free travel offer for children travelling with a fare-paying adult, allowing families to explore the many great spaces on offer which our buses serve across Tyne and Wear.

"As the weather starts to improve and families get back to spending time together, it's time to leave the car at home, save some money and keep the kids entertained this April."