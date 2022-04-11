A colleague of the Chancellor and Richmond MP Rishi Sunak says he's confident that constituents will continue to back him - despite controversy over his tax arrangements.

Speaking to ITV News Tyne Tees today, the Darlington MP Peter Gibson told us he's confident Rishi Sunak's appeal - on home turf - will hold up.

"He's incredibly popular, he's very well liked by his constituents and he works hard as a constituency MP. So, I am absolutely convinced that his constituents in Richmond will continue to back and support him just as I do."

This is despite the fact that an inquiry will be taking place into Rishi Sunak's declarations of ministerial interests - though he says he has done nothing wrong.

In a tweet yesterday Mr Sunak said he had always 'followed the rules', shortly before he referred himself to the Prime Minister's ethics watchdog.

But in a visit to Sunderland today Labour leader Keir Starmer said further questions need to be answered.