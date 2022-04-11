Durham Cathedral will be lit up in blue and yellow this evening (11 April) to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine, and all those who are impacted by war.

It is part of a Day of Prayer being hosted at the cathedral followed by a public vigil on Palace Green.

With the backdrop of the illuminated cathedral, the Choral Scholars from Durham Cathedral Choir will also perform a sung prayer for peace especially for the vigil, followed by a minute's silence.

The Reverend Canon Charlie Allen, Canon Chancellor at Durham Cathedral said: "With the ongoing crisis in Ukraine present in our daily lives, people are seeking for ways to show their solidarity and so this is an opportunity for people to come together and respond to the situation dominating our newspapers and television screens.

"We welcome all to come to the cathedral during the day to reflect, listen to prayers or light a candle.

"In the evening, we're inviting all those who want to come and express their support and concern, to join a public vigil on Palace Green and share a reflective moment together."

Events planned

8.30am-5.30pm - Prayers and Reflection in the cathedral

6.15pm - Cathedral will be lit in blue and yellow

6.30pm - Public vigil on Palace Green

7.30pm - Free talk from BBC Foreign Affairs reporter Bridget Kendall

For smaller children, there will be flag making activities and the opportunity to plant sunflower seeds.

The cathedral will continue to fly the Ukrainian flag as an act of solidarity with the people of Ukraine and all of the impacted communities.

The Reverend Canon Charlie Allen, continued: "The current situation invites us to show our solidarity with the people of the Ukraine and those affected by current events, but also to reflect on our vocation to pray for all in need and to help ease their burdens in any way that we can.

"We are in the process of establishing a chapel here at the cathedral dedicated to prayers of peace and justice for all people, so that our visitors have this opportunity just as we do daily in our acts of worship."