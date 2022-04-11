Marcus Rashford MBE has launched a new programme, in partnership with the National Youth Agency and NatWest, to improve young people's confidence around money and champion their potential.

The initiative was launched in response to 80% of young people believing they will never be financially secure according to research by Money for Life. It will be trialled at the Lambton Street Youth Centre in Sunderland this Easter.

On the programme, youth workers will host workshops designed to help young people feel more comfortable around money issues.

The programme will cover a range of topics including:

Money Mindset : Developing an awareness of young people's beliefs around money

Owning Your Vision : setting goals and plans for life achievements

Money Talks: Outlining ways to have conversations around money in close relationships

Organisers are hoping to use lessons from the pilot sessions to inform how the initiative is further co-created and developed.

With 67% of young people worrying about money, and only 8% of financial education coming from the classroom, the content of the programme has been tailored to make the financial messages and guidance practical and relevant, suiting the learning-styles of different young people, and promoting discussion with real-life examples.

The programme will equip youth workers with a series of workshops and activities designed to speak to young people on their terms and in a way that they can relate to.

The content of the programme has been tailored to make the messages practical, relevant, and suitable for being discussed in a way that suits the learning styles of different young people, promoting discussion and practical examples over formal textbook-led education.

Marcus Rashford, MBE, said of the launch: "A lot of kids are scared to go to a bank, and that’s not surprising because they don’t teach you about money mindset at school. For those who grew up in the sort of area that I did, it’s about what you don’t have, rather than what you could achieve. The positive and empowering element doesn’t register in their heads.

"It’s not hard to reverse that, but not many people are trying to change that. It’s why I’m proud to work with NatWest on the Thrive Programme.

I know so many talented young people who could really benefit from a program like this, who could actually propel themselves into something much bigger and achieving their goals... I’m really excited to be involved and to help shape the program."