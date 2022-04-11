One insurance company has revealed claims over Storm Arwen destruction have topped £80million.

In November, gusts of nearly 100mph wreaked havoc across the North East, with causing widespread damage to homes and disruption to transport routes.

The dangerous winds were compounded by freezing temperatures, snow, and localised flooding, which caused further damage and danger and made travel treacherous or impossible.

A fallen tree blocks a road in the centre of Norton village in Teesside during Storm Arwen. Credit: PA

NFU mutual, which insures rural homes and businesses, has said 8,000 customers have made a claim, amounting to more than £80 million.

It is estimated the total cost of Storm Arwen across all insurers could be as high as £300 million.

Jon Bird, Property Claims Manager at NFU Mutual, said: “The unique nature of Storm Arwen and its concentration in exposed, rural areas meant that the countryside suffered significant damage.

“As the UK’s leading rural insurer with a network of over 295 local Agency offices in communities across the country, we saw that this was the worst weather event to hit last year.

A fallen power line caused by Storm Arwen shows the extent of the damage Credit: PA

“Our teams responded to hundreds of calls in the first few hours and have since supported around 8,000 customers with claims ranging from business losses, ruined farming equipment and damage to property caused by dangerous winds – including some cases where entire roofs were ripped from buildings.

“Thankfully, advanced warning meant we were able to activate our emergency response, getting loss adjusters to customers with structural damage to their properties, alternative accommodation to those who needed it, and emergency payments wherever possible.

“Some repairs are still ongoing, and the total cost of the damage seen by NFU Mutual has exceeded £80 million, which goes to show the devastation such severe weather can cause.”