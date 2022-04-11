Premature twins whose parents were told they wouldn't survive are now celebrating turning 21.

Jack and Thomas Ferry from Sunderland were sixteen weeks early and only weighed a combined 3lb when they were born on 11th April 2001, and doctors feared they wouldn't make it.

Initially in intensive care, they spent their first four months in hospital, among other challenges fighting off chest infections and receiving four blood transfusions each.

The brothers still struggle with a range of health issues - Thomas has hearing problems and cerebral palsy, and Jack has both hearing and sight problems.

The twins looking forward to celebrating their 21st birthday Credit: North News

The pair celebrated their landmark birthday at home with their parents, Helen Morgan and David Ferry.

It comes after a tough couple of years during the pandemic, with both twins catching Coronavirus despite shielding.

Jack attends Percy Hedley College in Newcastle while Thomas is studying Sport at Tyne Metropolitan College in Wallsend.

Thomas is a keen football fan and has a season ticket at the Stadium of Light, while Jack enjoys swimming.

The twins with proud parents, Helen Morgan and David Ferry. They'll be celebrating the landmark birthday with family and friends Credit: North News

Proud mum, Helen said: “You don’t realise they are 21. It has flown by, especially when you think of everything they have overcome.”Their dad, David, added: "We are so proud of them. They are spoiled rotten – but they deserve it.”

Talking about the challenges they've faced as a family, he continued: “We never had anything to compare it to."We didn’t have any other children to compare it with. We just got on with it".