Beacons will be lit along the 73 mile length of Hadrian’s Wall, to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this summer.

Organisers hope to light one beacon for each of Her Majesty's 70 years on the throne across the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

But they say they need communities along the route of the wall to get involved and agree to host the beacons.

Jez Light, who’s organising the celebration, said the proposal was “a fantastic opportunity, in the 1900th year of Hadrian's Wall, to celebrate the current ruler's 70th year on the throne.”

Jez Light, Beacon Master of Hadrian's Wall Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

Emperor Hadrian began work on the Wall in 122AD, to defend the Roman Empire from the 'barbarians' to the North.

It stretches from the River Tyne in the east to the Solway Firth in the west, and is designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Among the communities that are already involved is Gilsland on the border between Northumberland and Cumbria, about halfway along the route of the Wall.

Communities along Hadrian's Wall are being encouraged to get involved Credit: Press Association

Andi Keen is organising events there, and is encouraging more communities to sign up.

“Everyone should get together and show how proud we are of the Queen reigning this long,” he said.

He added, “It’s really easy to do. It doesn't have to be a beacon. It could be just getting together, it could be a bonfire. It’s about lighting up Hadrian's Wall to celebrate the Queen.”

The beacons will be lit a 9.45pm on the evening of June 2, at the start of the Jubilee bank holiday weekend, and will be among thousands of beacons lit simultaneously across Britain and the Commonwealth.

The Hadrian’s Wall beacons are among more than 40 celebrations already planned for the Platinum Jubilee across the North East, including street parties, festivals and parades.

Some of the celebrations planned for the Platinum Jubilee weekend Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

Among them is a Jubilee Fun Day in Seaton Sluice; a Platinum Jubilee Parade by Teesside Sea Cadets in Loftus and a Jubilee Festival featuring live music in Consett.

Susan Snowdon, the Queen’s representative Lord Lieutenant of Durham, welcomed the scale of planned celebrations.

“The Platinum Jubilee is such a celebration, a celebration of commitment, dedication, hard work,” she said. “I think it's our opportunity to recognize this and say how much we appreciate this, and also to say how warmly we think of her.”