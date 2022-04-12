Cleveland Police say their drive to tackle anti-social behaviour on a Middlesbrough housing estate is producing results.

Since Operation Fortress began in late February, officers have arrested 37 people and seized thousands of pounds worth of suspected drugs in Hemlington.

It was launched following a spate of anti-social behaviour on the estate, which included a grandfather being hit by a brick thrown through his front window.

Officers have recovered weapons, including three knives, one machete and one knuckle duster, as well as around £30,000 worth of cocaine and large quantities of other drugs.

Four stolen vehicles were also seized and another three with no insurance.

The clampdown is a joint operation between police, Middlesbrough Council, Cleveland Fire Brigade, the National Crime Agency (NCA) and North East Regional Special Operations Unit (NERSOU).

Superintendent Rachel Stockdale said: "Rest assured that we are listening to the concerns of the local community and we are taking positive action.

"Again, I would encourage parents and carers in the area to know where their children are and what they're getting up to, particularly with the school holidays approaching.

"There have been a number of reports of youths setting fires, so we'd also ask parents to check that their children don't have access to lighters and matches.

"We are absolutely committed to making Hemlington a safer place to live for residents and everyone in the local community and we won't tolerate behaviour which makes residents feel intimidated or unsafe."

Cleveland Police are also carrying out engagement work to prevent anti-social behaviour, including working with schools and hosting an Easter egg hunt on Saturday 16 April.