Durham Cathedral lit up in colours of Ukrainian flag for prayer vigil

Durham Cathedral was lit up in the Ukrainian colours of yellow and blue on Monday night as people gathered outside for a vigil following the Russian invasion in March.

As the war continues, people prayed together for peace and hope.

There was also a performance by the Cathedral's Choral Scholars and a minute's silence.

The vigil followed a day of activities at the Cathedral to show solidarity with people affected by the war, during which prayers were said every half an hour, including by someone from Ukraine.

Ukrainian flags decorated with messages of support from school children were also on display.

Former BBC correspondent Bridget Kendall giving a lecture on Russia and Ukraine on Monday night Credit: Durham Cathedral

Later on, former BBC Correspondent Bridget Kendall gave a lecture drawing on her more than thirty years of experience as a journalist, including five spent in Moscow covering the final years of the Soviet Union.

Ms Kendall talked about her view of Russia's role on the world stage and her personal encounters with President Vladimir Putin.

Following the vigil and lecture, the Reverend Canon Charlie Allen said: “The current situation invites us to show our solidarity with the people of Ukraine and those affected by current events, but also to reflect on our vocation to pray for all in need and to help ease their burdens in any way that we can.

"We are in the process of establishing a chapel here at the cathedral dedicated to prayers of peace and justice for all people so that our visitors have this opportunity just as we do daily in our acts of worship.”

County Durham Lord Lieutenant Sue Snowdon added: “We cannot imagine the suffering and fear the people of Ukraine are experiencing, the effects of violence and brutality on young and old, their homes and communities shattered.

"This is a dark and worrying time and the day of prayer was important, as we as a community came together to pray for peace and in an act of solidarity for the people of Ukraine.

"The response of visitors, who stopped, listened and quietly reflected was most moving and reinforced the significance of the prayers.”