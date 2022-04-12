Firefighters have tackled a major fire at North Yorkshire beauty spot Eston Hills.

Cleveland Fire Brigade were called at 18:40 pm on 11 April after reports of a large fire in the moorlands near an equestrian centre in Eston Hills, East Cleveland.

An area of around 3000 square metres of shrubland was affected.

Three fire engines from Coulby Newham and Grangetown put out the fire at around 20:17pm.

Cleveland Fire Brigade says it is not yet known what caused Monday evening's fire.

The fire is thought to be one of several in Eston Hills in recent weeks