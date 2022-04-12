A predatory paedophile who subjected his victim to nine years of abuse has been jailed.

Stephen Osceola Power, 66, of Morton Street, Newcastle was found guilty of multiple counts of rape by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court on 28 March and the following day the judge handed him a 24-year-prison sentence at the same court.

Power will also have to sign the sex offenders register for life.​

Power began his campaign of sexual abuse on his victim in 1987 when he would carry out sexual assaults on the then schoolgirl.

He continued a string of abuse on the victim until she was in her twenties but she was too afraid to report him to the police.

It wasn't until 2019 when she came forward to report Power and an investigation was launched by Northumbria Police's Safeguarding department

Power was arrested, where he denied the allegations put to him and the case was sent to trial.

The lead detective on the case, Detective Constable Victoria Gray said, "The victim has suffered the most horrific abuse as a child which continued into her early adulthood.

"She has suffered so much physical and emotional abuse that I hope the outcome of this case gives her the sense of closure she needs to move on with her life.

"She has been so incredibly brave throughout this case and I can't commend her enough for speaking out against Power, who is an extremely controlling and dangerous individual."

The victim provided a Victim Personal Statement to be read to the court during the trial, in which she stated, “I did not have a childhood because of him, he totally took that away from me, and put me through hell whilst he did so.

"In time I want to rebuild what I can of my life, knowing that I am now safe”.

Detectives from Northumbria Police urge anyone who has concerns about any form of abuse, recent or historical, to speak out.

Det Sergeant Damon Hall added: "Our priority is protecting those who are vulnerable and we all have a part to play in helping ensure the most vulnerable are supported.

"If you have been a victim of abuse, you know someone who has been abused or even if there is a situation that just doesn't feel right - this could be a sign of abuse - please just contact police - it is never too late to report abuse."