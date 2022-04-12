A World War II hero police officer, who was buried in an unmarked grave, has been honoured with a memorial by Northumbria Police.

When air-raid sirens sounded in North Shields on the night of 10 April 1941, Police Constable Mornington Alfred Clements and his colleague, War Reserve Constable George Murray, a retired Police Inspector, sheltered inside of a phone box that became stuck.

Both men lost their lives that evening and were buried in Preston Cemetery.

Retired Inspector Murray was buried in a marked grave. However, PC Clements, an officer serving with the then Tynemouth Borough Police, was buried in a grave with no official markings.

Over 80 years later, Northumbria Police PCSO Tim Cousins' research lead to PC Clement’s commitment to the Force and his country being recognised with a headstone honouring his contributions to the community and his beloved North Tyneside.

PCSO Tim Cousins and Inspector Jim Gray, Chair of Northumbria Police Federation, worked closely with members of the Police Roll of Honour Trust to give PC Clement a fitting memorial.

On Friday 8 April, PC Clements' family members and officers from Northumbria Police, gathered at the unveiling of the headstone to remember his sacrifice and that of Retired Inspector Murray.

PCSO Cousins said: “Each and every person who has lost their life in service has their own unique and individual story, a story that deserves to be told and remembered.

“When I discovered that PC Clements has been laid to rest in an unmarked grave, I felt it imperative that he was given a memorial fit for the hero he was.