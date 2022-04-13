A drunk dad who crashed with his child in the car has been served a 22-month ban and a fine for drink driving.

Cleveland Police received a call from a concerned member of the public who had seen Drury crash his car into a central reservation on Eston's Church Lane on 14 March this year.

Officers found a pint of cider in Anthony Drury's car as well as a bottle of cider in the footwell where his young daughter was sitting in the passenger seat.

After a breath test, the 32-year-old was found to be over the drink-drive limit, having 65 microgrammes of alcohol in his system - the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.The prosecution also told the court that Drury's actions were "an unacceptable standard of driving".

Drury's drink-drive crash also caused him to pop two tyres on his Vauxhall Astra.

Nigel Boddy, defending, explained that the South Bank dad "recognises his stupidity" after the incident and has since referred himself to an alcohol treatment programme.

After pleading guilty to one charge of drink driving, Drury apologised to the court, saying he was "extremely sorry" for putting himself and his young daughter at risk.

The chair of the magistrates' bench overseeing the case, Mr George Harpham, said: "This is the worst incident of this kind I have heard in a long time."

Mr Harpham gave Drury, of Jones Road in South Bank, a 22-month driving ban and a fine to pay.