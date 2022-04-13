A man has been arrested by detectives investigating a report of rape in a Newcastle city centre park.

On Friday 1 April, a woman reported she had been raped by a stranger near the tennis courts in Leazes Park at around 6.30pm.

An investigation was launched by Northumbria Police and specialist officers continue to support the victim.

A 34-year-old man was been arrested on suspicion of rape yesterday evening (Tuesday 12 April) and remains in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Alan Cairns, who is leading the investigation, once again urged anyone who thinks they have information to come forward.

He said: “Our teams have been working round the clock since this report first came in, and I am pleased to confirm we have now made an arrest.

“While this is a positive development, I would like to stress that our investigation remains ongoing and officers will continue with a range of enquiries. We would ask that anyone with information who is yet to come forward, gets in touch.

“We will continue to support the victim at this difficult time and I would like to thank her for her continued cooperation. We have already had an overwhelming amount of support and contact from the public and I would like to thank our communities for their assistance at this time.

“We will continue to have an increased police presence in the area so if you have any concerns or information, please speak to an officer.

“We are committed to doing all we can to support the victim while bringing the person responsible to justice.”

As the investigation continues, officers are reminding the public the man is described as:

Being in his early 30s

About 5ft 10ins tall

Medium built

Curly mousey brown hair which was shaved at the sides and long on the top

He had a black beard

He was well spoken with a local accent

He was wearing grey joggers and a great leather jacket with a fur collar, over a dark blue Nike T-shirt with a large white tick

He was carrying a large green rucksack with black stripes

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact police.